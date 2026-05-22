WHFR PRESENTS THE MUSIC OF GUNTER HAMPEL (R.I.P.)

The world of Creative Improvised Music has lost yet another warrior, vibraphonist, bass clarinetist, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader GUNTER HAMPEL.

Gunter Hampel was born in Gottingen, Germany, August 31, 1937, and has recently left us on May 18, 2026, at the age of 89. Along with musicians in Europe and the United States, Gunter would collaborate with such artists as Jeanne Lee, Marion Brown, Anthony Braxton, Perry Robinson, Alexander von Schlippenbach, Willem Breuker and many others...

Early on, Mr. Hampel formed his independent record label, Birth Records, many of which are still available only on LP. On SUNDAY, MAY 24, WHFR PRESENTS will feature the many works of Gunter Hampel from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Tune in locally on 89.3fm and worldwide at www.whfr.fm.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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