Episode 94 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs May 18th, 2026 from 8-9pm and May 19th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

The Sad Hour - Dead Nor Alive [Local / Alternative Rock]

Interesting Situation - The World's Greatest Hype-Man [Local / Pop]

Blerd Zimmer ft. Mrs. - Deserve (Dan Konopka Remix) [Dance / Electronic]

Chat Pile - Masks [Hardcore / Alternative]...

Fortress Dwellers - The Mine [Fantasy-Folk]

Fortress Dwellers - Safe To Shore [Fantasy-Folk]

GenerationZ - Probably Death [Metal]

Ancient Future - East of the Sun [Jazz / World Fusion]

The Hip Abduction - Sea of Dreams [Alt Rock / Reggae]

Bar-Kays - A.J. The Housefly [Soul / Instrumental]

Booker T. & The M.G.'s - Soul Clap '69 [Soul / Instrumental]

Sans Terre - Without Saying A Word [Indie / Shoegaze]

Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet - Purple Spirits [Local / Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.