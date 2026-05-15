May is recognized nationwide as Mental Health Awareness Month — a time to reflect, heal, uplift, and support one another through life’s challenges. During stressful and uncertain times, music continues to serve as a powerful source of comfort, healing, inspiration, and emotional connection...

Join WHFR 89.3 FM on Sunday, May 17th, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST, for a special edition of WHFR Presents, hosted by media personality and radio host Ms. Marjon. This meaningful broadcast will feature classic soul, neo-soul, inspirational R&B, and independent artists whose music speaks to healing, perseverance, self-care, hope, and emotional wellness. Listeners can expect music from independent and soulful artists including Jeff Redd, Angela Winbush, Leela James, Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild, and other artists whose music continues to soothe the soul and uplift the spirit. The special presentation will also encourage conversations surrounding mental health awareness, emotional healing, faith, resilience, community support, and the importance of checking in on ourselves and others.

As the saying goes, “Music is soothing to the soul,” and this special broadcast is designed to provide listeners with an uplifting soundtrack for reflection, peace, restoration, and encouragement. Tune in to WHFR 89.3 FM or stream online from anywhere in the world.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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