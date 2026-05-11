Episode 93 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs May 11th, 2026 from 8-9pm and May 12th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
youbet - Worship [Alternative / Indie Rock]
The Afghan Whigs - House of I [Rock]
The Massacoustics - Outside The Outsiders [Roots Rock / Americana]
Pearl & The Oysters - Doom Mood [Indie Rock]...
The Womack Sisters - Chauffer [R&B / Soul]
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - Crazy About A Jukebox [Blues]
Wes Carroll Confabulation - Capitalocene [R&B / Jazz Fusion]
Poi Rogers - Telephone Tune [Americana]
tinvìs - Satisfied [Rock]
Silvana Estrada & pablopablo - Antes De Ti [World / Latino]
Swamp Dogg - Searching for Heaven [Blues / Americana]
Tank and the Bangas ft. Lucky Daye - Move [R&B]
Jana Pochop - American Habits [Folk]
Swapmeet - I Know! [Indie Rock]
Benjamin Wallfisch - Blue Portal [Soundtrack / Score]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.