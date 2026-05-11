Episode 93 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs May 11th, 2026 from 8-9pm and May 12th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

youbet - Worship [Alternative / Indie Rock]

The Afghan Whigs - House of I [Rock]

The Massacoustics - Outside The Outsiders [Roots Rock / Americana]

Pearl & The Oysters - Doom Mood [Indie Rock]...

The Womack Sisters - Chauffer [R&B / Soul]

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - Crazy About A Jukebox [Blues]

Wes Carroll Confabulation - Capitalocene [R&B / Jazz Fusion]

Poi Rogers - Telephone Tune [Americana]

tinvìs - Satisfied [Rock]

Silvana Estrada & pablopablo - Antes De Ti [World / Latino]

Swamp Dogg - Searching for Heaven [Blues / Americana]

Tank and the Bangas ft. Lucky Daye - Move [R&B]

Jana Pochop - American Habits [Folk]

Swapmeet - I Know! [Indie Rock]

Benjamin Wallfisch - Blue Portal [Soundtrack / Score]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.