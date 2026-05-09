WITH THE INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC OF FRANK ZAPPA

On Sunday May 10, WHFR Presents will feature three hours of the music of Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Frank Zappa (1940-1993) was known to many as an eclectic rock musician but his work spanned across rock, jazz, modern classical and synth music. Going beyond his provocative lyrics and social commentary, Zappa's music incorporated the work of modern composers, jazz and the avant-garde...

WHFR Presents will feature the works of Frank Zappa concentrating on his many instrumental works. Featured will be his instrumental work with the original Mothers of Invention, later incarnations of the Mothers and work with orchestras as well as synth works and a couple of sneaky little songs for all the mothers of the world.

Join me, Pat Frisco, for a three-hour ride into the world of Frank Zappa, Sunday, May 10, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast Thursday, May 14, from 11am-2pm EDT, here on WHFR 89.3 fm and streaming on whfr.fm.

(photo from the LP We're Only In it For the Money c/o The Zappa Family Trust)

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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