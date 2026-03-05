Join us for We Are Not Alone with host David Twichell the first Monday of each month at 2PM. We cover the UFO phenomenon and all things paranormal and talk to special guests about their experiences and research...

Kevin Estrella has always had a passion for UFOs and extra-terrestrials, spanning over 20 years researching to understand why they are here. He wanted to combine his passion of music with raising consciousness and awareness of the UFO and extraterrestrial presence. He felt it was always his purpose in life. Join us on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 2PM, only on WHFR.FM – 89.3 Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

Visit https://whfr.fm/programs/123 for the latest show archives.