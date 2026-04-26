Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3...

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues (Alligator Records) AMANI BURNHAM: Roots & Wings (Blind Pig Records) CHARLIE BARATH: Issaquena Getaway (Self Released) ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND: Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig Records) CRYSTAL SHAWANDA: Sing Pretty Blues (New Sun Records) CURTIS SALGADO: Legacy Rewind: Live in '25 (Nola Blue Records) OMAR COLEMAN AND IGOR PRADO: Old New Funky -and- Blue (Nola Blue Records) RICK VITO: Slidemaster (MoMojo Records) STEFAN HILLESHEIM BAND: Live at the Chicago Blues Festival (Stella Blue Music) ELIZA NEALS: Thunder in the House (E-H Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director