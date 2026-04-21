The entire staff here at WHFR thanks everyone who donated to our "Radiothon 2026" Pledge Drive which wrapped up this past Saturday. The success of this week-long fundraiser is critical to the ongoing operation of our station. Your financial support lets us know that you like what we do and (quite literally) gives us the means to keep it going. We are truly grateful…

We would also like to thank Dave and Kristi, the WHFR Jam musicians, and everyone who attended the WHFR benefit concert on Saturday for helping make it a fun and successful evening.

PS – If you missed Radiothon, please know that it's never too late to show your support... just click here!