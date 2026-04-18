They called him "The Godfather of the British Blues." As a bandleader, songwriter, vocalist, harmonica player, pianist, organist and guitarist, JOHN MAYALL was, in a large part, responsible for launching the careers of the some of the great guitarists in blues and rock history. His 1960s groups boasted the talents of such guitar wizards as Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor, Harvey Mandel and Freddie Robinson...

Tune in on Sunday, April 19, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast on Thursday, April 23, from 11am-2pm EDT, for an excursion into the early years of JOHN MAYALL'S BLUES BREAKERS and similar projects. His career spanned across seven decades as he remained active on the music scene until his passing In 2024 at the age of 90. Mayall deservedly takes his place in both the Blues and Rock and Roll Halls of fame.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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