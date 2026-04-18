Today is Day Seven of WHFR-FM Radiothon 2026 — the last formal day of this year’s pledge drive — and we want to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who has already contributed. Your generosity helps keep WHFR strong, independent, and commercial-free...

As WHFR celebrates 40 years of independent, diverse, and local programming, we ask for your pledge of financial support to help sustain this unique service and provide invaluable hands-on opportunities for Henry Ford College students and dedicated volunteers.

We’re also making one final push toward a special Radiothon goal: 40 new first-time donors by the end of today! If you’ve never donated before, this is the perfect time to join the WHFR family and be part of our future.

And don’t forget — the celebration continues tonight at our WHFR Benefit Concert at 342 Bar & Grill in Dearborn Heights, featuring live local music with Dave and Kristi, the first ever WHFR Jam, and lots of community spirit. Come out and celebrate with us while supporting your favorite independent radio station. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (suggested donation of $5) and the live music starts at 6 p.m.

Click the Donate to WHFR button now to give. Thank you for your support!