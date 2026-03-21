WHFR PRESENTS PIANIST/COMPOSER KRIS DAVIS

Ever since her first recording as a leader in 2010, pianist KRIS DAVIS has brought a fresh, inspired and creative approach to today's jazz and improvised music. From solo performances to duo, trio and larger ensembles, Kris has established herself as one of the top pianists, composers and group leaders of our time...

The art of Kris Davis might find her gliding melodically across the piano keys, pounding out dissonant chords, preparing the inside of the piano with objects or plucking the piano strings. Kris has also created her own record label, Pyroclastic Records, to not only showcase her new music but also give many creative artists the opportunity to do so as well.

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, studying classical piano as a young woman in Calgary, and receiving a degree in piano in Toronto, Kris settled in New York City and has established herself and her music on a high level around the world. Her current projects include a trio with Detroit bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Jonathan Blake.

Tune in on SUNDAY, MARCH 22, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast THURSDAY, MARCH 26, from 11am-2pm, right here at 89.3fm locally and http://whfr.fm worldwide as WHFR PRESENTS presents the music of KRIS DAVIS.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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