To wrap up our four part feature of the music of HENRY THREADGILL, WHFR PRESENTS will focus on his music of the latter part of the 2010s up through the present time. In the last decade, Henry has focused a great deal upon his work as a composer and conductor. Featured works will include Henry's work with WADADA LEO SMITH'S Great Lakes Quartet and his own 14 or 15 kestra (taking off on the concept of Sun Ra's Arkestra). Finally, a return where it all started with music from AIR and the Sextet(t)...

Tune in Sunday, March 15, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast on Thursday, March 19, from 11am-2pm, as WHFR PRESENTS the music of HENRY THREADGILL PART FOUR. Listen locally at 89.3fm (Dearborn/Detroit) and worldwide at http://whfr.fm.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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