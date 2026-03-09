Midweek Midnights 1-Year Anniversary

It has been an immense honor to be welcomed onto the WHFR team, and this first year has been one of learning, discovery, and simply relishing in the joy of the work I do here at the station. Midweek Midnights has become a passion project, one that has taught me the importance of keeping the spirit of music alive, and of doing things for yourself, regardless of who’s watching (or in this case, listening)…

I think I have garnered a loyal audience through being myself and letting my love of entertainment be the driving force for every show- not because I think Midweek Midnights is the most prestigious, or by any means professional show on WHFR. But, what it is, is real: it’s just me, speaking with the audience like we're old friends sharing the joy of art. And I think that is something I have become more and more comfortable doing as the weeks pass- just being myself.

This show has forced me to think about music in my everyday life as more than a personal enjoyment, but something that I have the privilege of sharing with others on a wide scale. So, in a way, I have become much more analytical of music. I really only want to share things that truly have made an impact on me, so as to hopefully make an impact on someone else. My favorite part of Midweek Midnights is how therapeutic it has become for me- it’s just me in the studio room, running this one-woman show. It’s peaceful, and I think that that level of zen translates to the show itself.

There will be a special anniversary episode on March 11th, 2026, as we take a look back at the very first episode and my thoughts on the music I played, and my progression as a host.

If you haven’t tuned in yet, I hope you will. My intention is to show as much truly brilliant, new indie/alternative music as I can, giving a platform to find and understand the significance of the art and artists themselves.

To any loyal listeners, thank you. This is only the beginning. :)

–Radio Kay

Midweek Midnights airs Wednesdays from 10:0pm - midnight in the Dearborn/Detroit area on 89.3 FM, and streams world-wide at whfr.fm.