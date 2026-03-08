REMEMBERING COUNTRY JOE (January 1, 1942 - March 7, 2026)

The legendary songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and activist, COUNTRY JOE MCDONALD, has left us at the age of 82. Most well known for his anti-war and other political protest songs, Country Joe's career has found him composing and performing music spanning areas of country, folk, psychedelic rock and soul...

His band, COUNTRY JOE AND THE FISH, turned on the audience at Woodstock and subsequently tens of thousands of fans looking for a sympathetic voice in the music. While writing anti-war music, Joe served in the U.S. Army and has written tributes to the troops and nurses involved in the Vietnam War.

Tune in Monday, March 9, from 4-6pm, as the _ROLL AND TUMBLE TAKE 2 _program will honor and remember a brilliant songwriter and social force In modern music. Listen locally (Dearborn/Detroit) on WHFR 89.3 FM, or worldwide at: http://whfr.fm