This Sunday on "WHFR Presents"

WHFR Presents will put the focus on Power Pop this Sunday, March 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., when Bill Keith presents "Pop Goes the Mitten." Explore a homegrown evening of music influenced by the Beatles, Cheap Trick, Big Star and the Raspberries. Bill will share new and classic Michigan-made music from artists like the Legal Matters, Nick Piunti, Crossword Smiles and the Romantics... ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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