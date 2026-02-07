WHFR PRESENTS MUSIC OF MAINSTREAM RECORDS

Mainstream Records was a record label established by Bob Shad in 1964. Throughout a 15 year period, Mainstream released an incredible amount of vintage and new recordings covering a wide range of musical genres ranging from classic early jazz recordings, blues, new jazz and the rock and roll of the late '60s. →

Artists such as Coleman Hawkins, Billie Holiday, Lightning Hopkins, Roy Haynes, Janis Joplin and The Amboy Dukes all found Mainstream Records to be an important outlet for the release of their music. Join Terence Tyson, here at WHFR Radio, for an excursion into the music from Mainstream Records this coming Sunday from 4-7pm EST, with a repeat broadcast on Thursday, February 12, from 11am-2pm EST. Brought to you by the WHFR PRESENTS crew and heard on 89.3fm locally and whfr.fm worldwide via the internet.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––