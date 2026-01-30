TOP TEN BLUES for January 2026

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
- YATES MCKENDREE: Need To Know (Qualified Records)
- BUDDY GUY: Ain't Done With the Blues (Silvertone/ RCA)
- ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND: Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig Records)
- GREG NAGY: Just A Little More Time (Self Released)
- CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE: Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records)
- ALLY VENABLE: Money and Power (Ruf)
- TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)
- D.K. HARRELL: Talkin' Heavy (Alligator Records)
- ANA POPOVIC: Dance To The Rhythm (Electric Heel Records)
- KYLE ROWLAND: Not Holding Back (Little Village)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director