TOP TEN BLUES for January 2026

Highway 61

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.  Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

  1. YATES MCKENDREE: Need To Know (Qualified Records)
  2. BUDDY GUY: Ain't Done With the Blues (Silvertone/ RCA)
  3. ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND: Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig Records)
  4. GREG NAGY: Just A Little More Time (Self Released)
  5. CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE: Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records)
  6. ALLY VENABLE: Money and Power (Ruf)
  7. TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)
  8. D.K. HARRELL: Talkin' Heavy (Alligator Records)
  9. ANA POPOVIC: Dance To The Rhythm (Electric Heel Records)
  10. KYLE ROWLAND: Not Holding Back (Little Village)

DJ~KittyLuv;) 
WHFR Blues Music Director