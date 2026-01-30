TOP TEN BLUES for January 2026

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

YATES MCKENDREE: Need To Know (Qualified Records) BUDDY GUY: Ain't Done With the Blues (Silvertone/ RCA) ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND: Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig Records) GREG NAGY: Just A Little More Time (Self Released) CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE: Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records) ALLY VENABLE: Money and Power (Ruf) TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records) D.K. HARRELL: Talkin' Heavy (Alligator Records) ANA POPOVIC: Dance To The Rhythm (Electric Heel Records) KYLE ROWLAND: Not Holding Back (Little Village)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director