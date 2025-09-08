This Just In: Episode 62

Episode 62 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs September 8th, 2025 from 8-9pm and September 9th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Jesse Royal - Tide is High [Reggae / World]

Tristen - Skin of Our Teeth [Indie Rock]

Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band - Street Music [Jazz]

The Band Loula - I Love Leavers [Country]

Spoon - Guess I'm Fallin in Love [Indie Rock]

Leopard Spotters - Welcome to the Sunrise [Electro Pop]

Dan Rosenboom - Coordinate 3: Syzygy [Jazz]

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Taka [Jazz]

Groove Dynasty ft. Shayla Dunn - Giving You All My Love [R&B]

Mark Stenton - Wings (Kinetic Flow Remix) [Electronic]

Walter Trout - Hightech Woman [Blues]

The K's - The Bends (Here We Go Again) [Alternative / Indie Rock]

runo plum - Sickness [Indie Rock]

Tommy Emmanuel - Black and White To Color [Acoustic / Instrumental]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

