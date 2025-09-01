This Just In: Episode 61

Episode 61 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs September 1st, 2025 from 8-9pm, September 2nd, 2025 from 3-4pm and September 4th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

HOG MEETS FROG ft. Marco Minnemann - the urbanizer (you know where the flowers have gone) [Metal / Avant-Garde]

Cosmic Kitten - Blender [Alternative Rock / Grunge]

J'cuuzi - How 2 Get Everything You've Always Wanted 4 Free (Forever) [Avant-Pop / Alternative]

Q052 - Space Invaders [Hip Hop / Indigenous]

Elysia Marie - Unicorns [Indie Pop / Local]

DetroitCentriX - Rollerskate [Funk / Soul / Local]

Erogenous - Your First Time [Electronic / Local]

PanaMO - Vicky [Latin Jazz / Local]

Myers Hollow ft. Camille Cano - Haunted [Indie Rock]

Loud George - Wash [Alternative Rock]

AtHeart - Plot Twist [K-Pop / World]

The Hello Crows - Red Flag [Alternative / Indigenous Rock]

hey, nothing - Black Bear [Indie Rock / Alternative]

Yah!Z. ft. Safii Koii - Living In The Pause [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.