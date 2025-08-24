This Just In: Episode 60

Episode 60 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 25th, 2025 from 8-9pm and August 26th, 2025 from 3-4pm.
This week's playlist:
A Foreigners Journey to Boston - Faithfully [Rock / Cover]
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Panpsych [Indie Rock]
bar italia - Fundraiser [Alt Rock]
Keaton Henson ft. Julia Steiner - Lazy Magician [Indie Rock]
Forth Wanderers - Don't Go Looking [Indie Rock]
DEBBY FRIDAY - 1/17 [Electronic / Alternative]
Bret McKenzie - All The Time [Singer/Songwriter]
Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - Strollin' [Jazz]
Victoria Cardona - George From Heaven [World]
Poi Rogers - Can't Get A Long Little Doggie [Americana]
Marissa Nadler - New Radiations [Alternative / Americana]
Ruston Kelly - Waiting to Love You [Americana / Singer/Songwriter]
Wormburner - Maryann [Indie Rock]
Nuclear Soul System - Come and Get Your Gift (Remastered 2025) [Funk]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.