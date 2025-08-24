This Just In: Episode 60

Episode 60 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 25th, 2025 from 8-9pm and August 26th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

A Foreigners Journey to Boston - Faithfully [Rock / Cover]

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Panpsych [Indie Rock]

bar italia - Fundraiser [Alt Rock]

Keaton Henson ft. Julia Steiner - Lazy Magician [Indie Rock]

Forth Wanderers - Don't Go Looking [Indie Rock]

DEBBY FRIDAY - 1/17 [Electronic / Alternative]

Bret McKenzie - All The Time [Singer/Songwriter]

Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - Strollin' [Jazz]

Victoria Cardona - George From Heaven [World]

Poi Rogers - Can't Get A Long Little Doggie [Americana]

Marissa Nadler - New Radiations [Alternative / Americana]

Ruston Kelly - Waiting to Love You [Americana / Singer/Songwriter]

Wormburner - Maryann [Indie Rock]

Nuclear Soul System - Come and Get Your Gift (Remastered 2025) [Funk]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.