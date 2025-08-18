This Just In: Episode 59

Episode 59 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 18th, 2025 from 8-9pm and August 19th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Metal Mustang - Lake of Tears [Local / Metal]

Petey USA - Ask Someone Else [Local / Indie Rock]

Bas & The Hics - Comfort Levels [Hip Hop]

Danger Mouse & MorMor - Wonder [Alternative]

Liquid Pennies - Tapered Scape [Synth Rock]

Gordi - Alien Cowboy [Indie Pop]

Mádé Kuti - Find My Way [World / Afrobeat]

Twin Shadow - Dominoes [Indie Pop]

Wisp - Sword [Indie Rock]

Nation of Language - Inept Apollo [Indie / Synth Rock]

POLIÇA - Dreams Go [Indie / Electropop]

Masha Campagne ft. Rafael Barata & Ricardo Peixoto - So Mad So Young [Jazz / Brazilian]

Soutosin - That's All [Rock / World]

Osees - GLASS WINDOW [Garage Rock]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.