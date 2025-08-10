This Just In: Episode 58

Episode 58 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 11th, 2025 from 8-9pm and August 12th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

Benton Parker - Bonfire [Blues / Neo-Soul]

Heavy Diamond Ring - Where You Gonna Run To [Alternative Folk]

Tom Pevear - Bye Bye Baby [Blues / Acoustic]

A.J. Fullerton & Lauren Frihauf - Bitter Song [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]

T. Hardy Morris - Juvenile Years [Alternative / Americana]

KP Hawthorn - The Lone Ranger [Country]

The Name Droppers - Cool Blue Shoes [Blues]

Allen Stone - Closer [R&B / Neo Soul]

Hayes Carll - We're Only Human [Country]

Beware Wolves - Torrey Pine [Folk / Indie]

The Hello Crows - Grandmother's Lullaby [Alternative / Indigenous Rock]

Nicki Bluhm - Simple Side Of Me [Americana]

Mo Lowda & The Humble - The Painter [Indie Rock]

Good Trees River Band ft. Jim Loughlin - Russian Dragon [Jam Band / Instrumental]

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.