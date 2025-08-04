This Just In: Episode 57

Episode 57 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 4th, 2025 from 8-9pm and August 5th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

Brian Hunsaker - Haunted [Metal]

Purity Ring - Place Of My Own [Electronic / Dance]

Schism 21C - Think Tank [Alternative / Darkwave]

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Sushi and Coca-Cola [Soul / R&B]

Ozomatli - Red Line [Alternative / World]

Wet Leg - mangetout [Indie Rock]

Matador Sphere - Image In Place [Indie Rock / Shoegaze]

Blood Orange - Somewhere in Between [Indie Rock]

Panic Shack - Girl Band Starter Pack [Indie Rock]

Sam Prekop - Light Shadow [Electronic / Indie]

Boo Boos - Total Thunder [Indie Rock]

June Rest - Chasing Freedom [Alternative Rock]

Durand Jones & The Indications - Flower Moon [R&B / Neo-Soul]

