This Just In: Episode 56

Episode 56 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs July 28th, 2025 from 8-9pm and July 29th, 2025 from 3-4pm. This week it's a soundtracks spotlight show!

This week's playlist:

Anne Nikitin - From Dublin to The West [Soundtrack / Score]

Anne Nikitin - My Fourth Letter [Soundtrack / Score]

Johnny Flynn, Katherine Priddy, & Anne Nikitin - Four Letters of Love [Soundtrack / Folk]

Michael Giacchino - A Walk on the City [Soundtrack / Score]

Michael Giacchino - Carseat Drivers [Soundtrack / Score]

Matthew Wood - H.E.R.B.I.E.'s Lullaby [Soundtrack]

Andrea Datzman - Let Us Be Devoured (Studio Version) [Soundtrack / Folk]

Sarah Warne - Bookish Main Theme [Soundtrack / Score]

Sarah Warne - Doesn't Have To Be Like This [Soundtrack / Score]

Sarah Warne - Snooping [Soundtrack / Score]

Sarah Warne - Book Thoughts [Soundtrack / Score]

David Keenan - Stay Still [Soundtrack / Folk]

David Keenan - Requiem [Soundtrack / Score]

David Keenan - Served [Soundtrack / Score]

David Keenan - The Hum [Soundtrack / Folk]

Sean Bialo - Episode 1 - Yesterday of the Dumpster [Video Game Soundtrack]

Sean Bialo - Episode 2 - Feathered Fiends [Video Game Soundtrack]

Sean Bialo - Episode 3 - Eye Five [Video Game Soundtrack]

Sean Bialo - Episode 4 - Woe Partner [Video Game Soundtrack]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.