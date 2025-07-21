This Just In: Episode 55

Episode 55 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs July 21st, 2025 from 8-9pm and July 22nd, 2025 from 3-4pm.

David Fleming & John Murphy - Secret Harem [Soundtrack / Score]

The Mighty Crabjoys - The Mighty Crabjoys Theme [Soundtrack / Rock]

The Swell Season - Great Weight [Alternative]

Alex G - Afterlife [Indie Rock]

Steven Lemon - The Radio And Me [Indie Rock]

Will Hoge - Sweet Misery [Rock]

Panteón Rococó ft. Carín León, Sabino, Remmy Valenzuela & Lng_SHT - Parison [World / Rock]

Rodney Crowell ft. Ashley McBryde - Taking Flight [Country]

Poi Rogers - Tuesday In Las Cruces

Matt Bachman - Autumnal Cycle [Contemporary Jazz]

Joy Orbison ft. Overmono & Skiifall - Lippy [Electronic / World]

Object Collection - Magic Objects [Ambient / Experimental Electronic]

LEX The Lexicon Artist - My Type [Hip Hop / Rock]

Yazmin Lacey - Ain't I Good For You [R&B / Soul]

X & Ivy - Bust It [Electronic / Dance]

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.