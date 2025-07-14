This Just In: Episode 54

Episode 54 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs July 14th, 2025 from 8-9pm and July 15th, 2025 from 3-4pm.
This week's playlist:
Katatonia - The Liquid Eye [Metal]
Humour - Memorial [Alternative / Indie Rock]
Aurelian Stireg - Yuna & Mayron (Mr Sampler Remix) [Electronic / Melodic Techno]
CIVIC - Gulls Way [Indie Rock]
Frayle - Walking Wounded [Metal / Hard Rock]
Sly Stone & Sal Filipelli ft. Del The Funky Homosapien - Big City [R&B / Soul]
Hotline TNT - If Time Flies [Indie Rock]
mary in the junkyard - drains [Alternative / Indie Rock]
Warkings - Nightfall [Metal]
Spirit'n'Jazz - 6 am [Jazz]
ZYFU - Life Codec [Electronic / Techno]
M-Dot & Confidence - Rollercoaster [Hip Hop]
The Indie Pea - Echoes and Answers [Indie Rock]
Mother Soki - Rivet Gun [Indie Pop]
