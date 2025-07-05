This Just In: Episode 53

Episode 53 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs July 7th, 2025 from 8-9pm and July 8th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' ft. Wendy Moten - Better Than Ever [Blues / AAA]

The OneUps - Dating Tale [Funk / Video Game Cover]

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Lonely Cosmos [Indie Rock]

Billie Marten - Clover [Indie Pop]

D/troit - Running on the Spot [Jazz / Insrumental Soul]

Amanda DeBoer Bartlett - Mama Rolls On [Folk]

Grackles - There Will Be Time [Indie / Americana]

Chad Kouri - Drift [Jazz / Avant]

Jody Redhage Ferber, Alan Ferber, and Mark Ferber - Paper Trombones [Jazz]

Hotline TNT - Candle [Indie Rock]

Wunderhorse - The Rope [Indie Rock]

Valeriana - Xico [Electronic / Ambient]

