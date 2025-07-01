SPIRITS REJOICE SAYS HAPPY CANADA DAY

It's a well known fact today that jazz and improvised music is not strictly an American thing. While it was born and raised in the USA, artists from the world over have made significant contributions to the music. Canada is no exception.

On this day, July 1, we honor our friends to the north by observing Canada Day. The Spirits Rejoice Program, heard Tuesdays from 6-10pm EDT, will feature many of the great Canadian improvising artists past and present. Tonight's program will also feature music from American drummer Rashied Ali on this the date of his birth as well as many new recordings into the libraries here at WHFR.

Spirits Rejoice is a long running program of jazz and improvised musics heard weekly 6-10pn EDT on WHFR Radio, 89.3 locally (Dearborn/Detroit) and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm.