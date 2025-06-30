This Just In: Episode 52

Episode 52 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 30th, 2025 from 8-9pm and July 1st, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Chemical Empire - Under My Skin [Metal]

In the Pines - Sunbeam Dream [Indie Rock]

Mitsuo Hagita & Kaoru Ito - Fine del Labirinto - Completion [Video Game Soundtrack]

Mitsuo Hagita & Kaoru Ito - Nebbioso - Into the Fog [Video Game Soundtrack]

Dre Island - Cold World [Reggae]

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES [Psychedelic Rock]

CAP-JAMS - OPENING DEMO - HYPER STREET FIGHTER II CAP-JAMS Ver. [Video Game Soundtrack]

Capcom Sound Team - Title - Game Bomb!!! [Video Game Soundtrack]

Iron & Wine ft. I'm With Her - Robin's Egg [Indie Rock / Alternative]

Lulina - Nos [World / Indie Rock]

Cass McCombs - Peace [Indie Rock]

X CLUB. - Desire To Stay [Electronic / House]

WAKIL & Kelli Wakili - Take Your Best Shot - Main Theme [Video Game Soundtrack]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.