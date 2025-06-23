This Just In: Episode 51

Episode 51 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 23rd, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 24th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Gnod & White Hills - Changesaw [Alternative / Drone]

Charlie Syntari ft. Nosie Katzmann & Tony Dawson-Harrison - Piece of My Heart [Electronic / Pop]

David Byrne ft. Ghost Train Orchestra - Everybody Laughs [Alternative / Art Rock]

Amanda DeBoer Bartlett - Quick Trips [Folk]

Bret McKenzie - All I Need [Singer-Songwriter / Indie Rock]

The OneUps - Undertale the Two of Us [Funk / Video Game Cover]

Cole Quest and The City Pickers - She Talks A Lot (And I Like It) [Bluegrass]

The Bill Evans Trio - Polka Dots And Moonbeams (Remastered 2025) [Jazz]

The Beths - Metal [Indie Rock]

Current Swell - I Got Mine [Indie Rock / Canadian]

GrayBeat - Paper Shoes (Remastered 2025) [Electronic / Indie]

Chad Kouri - A Dance for Grounding [Avant Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.