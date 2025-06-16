This Just In: Episode 50

Episode 50 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 16th, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 17th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Tangents - Forge [Experimental Rock]

YME - Game Boy [Electronic]

Theo Evan - Shh [Trance / World]

Overdrive Orchestra - Written In Sand [Local Prog / Hard Rock]

Ko're - Shaye [Afro Beat / World]

Paper Lady - Silt [Dream Pop / Indie Rock]

Sofi Tukker & Seu Jorge - Bread (butter version) [Bossa Nova / World]

Verraco - Total [Electronic]

GrayBeat ft. Hookdiggy - Diamond Mic [Electronic / Hip Hop]

Delphine ft. Kubix - Patience [Roots / Reggae]

elbow - Timber [Art Rock / Indie Rock]

54 Ultra - No Tengo Valor [Alternative Indie / World]

Adrian Quesada & Hermanos Gutiérrez - Primos [Alternative Indie / World]

Noiseheads - Hey [Garage Rock / Grunge]

Rodney Block ft. Roosevelt Deshawn Harris & Thememusiq - 1X/OneTime [R&B]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.