This Just In: Episode 50

Episode 50 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 16th, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 17th, 2025 from 3-4pm.
This week's playlist:
Tangents - Forge [Experimental Rock]
YME - Game Boy [Electronic]
Theo Evan - Shh [Trance / World]
Overdrive Orchestra - Written In Sand [Local Prog / Hard Rock]
Ko're - Shaye [Afro Beat / World]
Paper Lady - Silt [Dream Pop / Indie Rock]
Sofi Tukker & Seu Jorge - Bread (butter version) [Bossa Nova / World]
Verraco - Total [Electronic]
GrayBeat ft. Hookdiggy - Diamond Mic [Electronic / Hip Hop]
Delphine ft. Kubix - Patience [Roots / Reggae]
elbow - Timber [Art Rock / Indie Rock]
54 Ultra - No Tengo Valor [Alternative Indie / World]
Adrian Quesada & Hermanos Gutiérrez - Primos [Alternative Indie / World]
Noiseheads - Hey [Garage Rock / Grunge]
Rodney Block ft. Roosevelt Deshawn Harris & Thememusiq - 1X/OneTime [R&B]
