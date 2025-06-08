This Just In: Episode 49

Episode 49 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 9th, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 10th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Wrekmeister Harmonies - Flowers in the Spring [Metal / Drone]

Transaphonic - Stay [Electronic / Trance]

Fancy - Lady Of Ice (Bekim! Remix) [Electronic]

BK Duke - Bass What [Electronic]

CIVIC - The Hogg [Indie Rock]

CIVIC - Gulls Way [Indie Rock]

Watchhouse - Rituals [Folk / Americana]

Yann Loisel & Roots Republic - Fire A Go Burn [World / Dub]

TRÍADA - Bésame Mucho [World / Indie]

TRÍADA - O Pato [World / Indie]

aron! - i hate it [Jazz / Singer-Songwriter]

Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Wrong Way [Bluegrass]

Sveið - S3łk!3 [Experimental Jazz / AI]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.