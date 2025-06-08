This Just In: Episode 49

Episode 49 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 9th, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 10th, 2025 from 3-4pm.
This week's playlist:
Wrekmeister Harmonies - Flowers in the Spring [Metal / Drone]
Transaphonic - Stay [Electronic / Trance]
Fancy - Lady Of Ice (Bekim! Remix) [Electronic]
BK Duke - Bass What [Electronic]
CIVIC - The Hogg [Indie Rock]
CIVIC - Gulls Way [Indie Rock]
Watchhouse - Rituals [Folk / Americana]
Yann Loisel & Roots Republic - Fire A Go Burn [World / Dub]
TRÍADA - Bésame Mucho [World / Indie]
TRÍADA - O Pato [World / Indie]
aron! - i hate it [Jazz / Singer-Songwriter]
Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Wrong Way [Bluegrass]
Sveið - S3łk!3 [Experimental Jazz / AI]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.