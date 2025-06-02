This Just In: Episode 48

Episode 48 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 2nd, 2025 from 8-9pm and June 3rd, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

The Callous Daoboys - Schizophrenia Legacy [Post-Hardcore]

Yuno - Worst of Times [Indie Pop / Alternative]

Jaime Ospina & The Hubbub Makers - The Vessel [Afro-Jazz / World]

McKinley Dixon ft. Blu & Shamir - Could've Been Different [Hip Hop]

Tropa Magica - Y3K [Cumbia / Psychedelic]

Oklou ft. underscores - harvest sky [Synth Pop]

Arc De Soleil - Riders Of The Moon [Soul / Funk]

Femi Kuti - Journey Through Life [Afrobeat/ Jazz]

Atlanta Space Quartet - Moons of Saturn [Chamber Rock / Synth]

GRÓA ft. Blanco Teta - beauty tips! [Alternative/Indie Rock]

Flesh Produce - It Gets Better [Punk /Dance]

Blacklight Beat Patrol - Fun With Ray Guns [Alternative / Chill Wave]

Uwade - Clearer Through You [Alternative / Indie]

