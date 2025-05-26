This Just In: Episode 47

Episode 47 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs May 26th, 2025 from 8-9pm and May 27th, 2025 from 3-4pm.

This week's playlist:

Velvet Moon - Catch The Wave (Live at Brinova Arena) [Alternative Rock]

Zack Feinberg - What Happened [Rock / Blues]

Adam Melchor - Change of Heart [Singer-Songwriter]

James Cook - Texican Velvet [Americana / Latin]

Paulo Moura & Raphael Rabello - 1X0 (Um a Zero) [World / Jazz]

Quarteto Negro - Folôzinha [World]

Vander Lee - Românticos [World / Singer-Songwriter]

Nelson Sargento & Beth Carvalho - Agoniza Mas Não Morre [World]

Pena Branca - Correnteza [World]

Xangai & Quinteto Paraíba - Curvas do Rio [World]

Wishy - Fly [Indie Rock]

Warm Sound - Safe [Chill Pop]

Zeds Dead - Vertigo [Electronic / Indie]

young friend - loose [Indie Rock]

Red Garland Trio - I Heard You Cried Last Night (Remastered 2025) [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.