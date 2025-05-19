This Just In: Episode 46

Episode 46 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs May 19th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Bury the Shadows - Ride Of A Lifetime [Hard Rock]

Nelward - cocoon [Alternative / Indie Rock]

Garbage - There's No Future In Optimism [Alternative]

Dualidy - Glo Girl [R&B / Hip Hop]

Host Family - Vanity Plate [Indie Rock]

Melee Fairy - Full-Tilt [Alternative / Indie Rock]

Panchiko ft. billy woods - Shandy in the Graveyard [Indie Rock / Hip Hop]

Steel Wool - Another Sunday [Alternative / Indie Rock]

HAAi & KAM-BU - Shapeshift [Electronic]

AZZECCA - Dance Of The Desert [Electronic]

Hillai Govreen - Lost and Found [Jazz]

Miki Berenyi Trio - 8th Deadly Sin [Indie Rock]

Shallou - Overture [Chill / Electronic]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.