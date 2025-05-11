This Just In: Episode 45

Episode 45 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs May 12th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Tension Splash - Scared [Local / Indie Rock]

Nixed ft. Stevie Stone - Get Out The Way [Hip Hop]

Michael Franti & Spearhead - Break Up With Everything [Folk / Reggae]

Addison Lea Thompson - Spectre [Country]

Boiler Room Band - Prodigal Son [Local / Indie Rock]

Adrianne Lenker - i do love you (live) [Folk]

Bekim! - The Hive [Electronic / Hip Hop]

Webb Wilder - Coupla Good Moves [Roots Rock]

Crossword Smiles - Navigator Heart [Local / Power Pop]

Matmos - Changing States [Experimental Electronic]

Curtis Stigers - Old Fashioned [Country]

Bria Salmena - Hammer [Indie Rock]

James Cook - Is That All You Got [Americana / Country]

Ryan Crane - Under Purple Skies [Electronic / House]

