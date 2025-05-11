This Just In: Episode 45

Episode 45 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs May 12th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Tension Splash - Scared [Local / Indie Rock]
Nixed ft. Stevie Stone - Get Out The Way [Hip Hop]
Michael Franti & Spearhead - Break Up With Everything [Folk / Reggae]
Addison Lea Thompson - Spectre [Country]
Boiler Room Band - Prodigal Son [Local / Indie Rock]
Adrianne Lenker - i do love you (live) [Folk]
Bekim! - The Hive [Electronic / Hip Hop]
Webb Wilder - Coupla Good Moves [Roots Rock]
Crossword Smiles - Navigator Heart [Local / Power Pop]
Matmos - Changing States [Experimental Electronic]
Curtis Stigers - Old Fashioned [Country]
Bria Salmena - Hammer [Indie Rock]
James Cook - Is That All You Got [Americana / Country]
Ryan Crane - Under Purple Skies [Electronic / House]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.