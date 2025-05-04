This Just In: Episode 44

Episode 44 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs May 5th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Webb Wilder - Sorrow [Roots Rock]

Boiler Room Band - Blackthorn [Local, Indie Rock]

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Deadstick [Rock]

Pynk Beard - I Lived [Country]

Hayes Carll - Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) [Country]

James Cook - Brand New [Americana / Country]

Adam Melchor - Change of Heart [Singer/Songwriter]

Durand Jones & The Indications - Flower Moon [R&B / Neo-Soul]

54 Ultra - Upside Down [Soul]

Léonie Pernet - Paris-Brazzaville [Avant-Pop / World]

Car Seat Headrest - Gethsemane [Indie Rock]

Steve Gregory - Hey, Marvin [Jazz / Americana]

Brandee Younger - Gaddabout Season [Jazz]

Bria Salmena - Backs of Birds [Indie Rock]

Son Lux - The Climb [Soundtrack]

dissociate - Tension [Electronic / Soundtrack]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.