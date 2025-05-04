This Just In: Episode 44

Episode 44 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs May 5th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Webb Wilder - Sorrow [Roots Rock]
Boiler Room Band - Blackthorn [Local, Indie Rock]
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Deadstick [Rock]
Pynk Beard - I Lived [Country]
Hayes Carll - Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) [Country]
James Cook - Brand New [Americana / Country]
Adam Melchor - Change of Heart [Singer/Songwriter]
Durand Jones & The Indications - Flower Moon [R&B / Neo-Soul]
54 Ultra - Upside Down [Soul]
Léonie Pernet - Paris-Brazzaville [Avant-Pop / World]
Car Seat Headrest - Gethsemane [Indie Rock]
Steve Gregory - Hey, Marvin [Jazz / Americana]
Brandee Younger - Gaddabout Season [Jazz]
Bria Salmena - Backs of Birds [Indie Rock]
Son Lux - The Climb [Soundtrack]
dissociate - Tension [Electronic / Soundtrack]
