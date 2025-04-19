This Just In: Episode 42

Episode 42 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs April 21st, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Fly Me To The Moon (Remastered 2025) [Jazz / Soundtrack]

Bardo ft. Combo Chimbita - Renacer [World / Indie]

Matt Berninger - Bonnet Of Pins [Indie Rock]

Marina Yozora - Daffodils [Indie / Dream Pop]

The Finesse - Soul On Fire (Scott Yoshimura Remix) [R&B / Soul]

dissociate - Faceless Ones [Dark Electronic / Soundtrack]

The Faux Paws - Night [Americana / Folk]

Madeline Rosene - Fish Astronaut [Indie Pop]

Taj Mahal & Mindy Canter - I'm Too Young To Be This Old [Blues]

Franco Campanino - Avere vent'anni (Disco) [Soundtrack / World]

Samir Boehringer Sazzerac - Clickbait [Jazz]

Japanese Breakfast - Honey Water [Indie Rock / Pop]

The Seldom Scene - Last of the Steam-Powered Trains [Bluegrass / Cover]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.