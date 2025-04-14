This Just In: Episode 41

Episode 41 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs April 14th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Katatonia - Lilac [Metal / World]

Bob Mould - Here We Go Crazy [Indie Rock]

Σtella - Caravan [Indie / Alternative]

Meta-Tae - Paradise [Neo Soul]

Big Special - This Here Ain't Water [Indie / Alternative]

DARKSIDE - Heavy Is Good For This [Electronic / Art Rock]

googly eyes - 5 More Minutes [Indie Pop]

Young Gun Silver Fox - Stevie & Sly [Indie / Funk]

Boiler Room Band - Selfish [Local / Indie Rock]

Vampire Cowgirl - Irish Setter [Local / Post-Punk]

Quentyn - Carry It On [Electronic]

Hiromi ft. Sonicwonder - XYZ [Nu Jazz]

M2U - Blythe [Video Game Soundtrack]

