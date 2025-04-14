This Just In: Episode 41

Episode 41 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs April 14th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Katatonia - Lilac [Metal / World]
Bob Mould - Here We Go Crazy [Indie Rock]
Σtella - Caravan [Indie / Alternative]
Meta-Tae - Paradise [Neo Soul]
Big Special - This Here Ain't Water [Indie / Alternative]
DARKSIDE - Heavy Is Good For This [Electronic / Art Rock]
googly eyes - 5 More Minutes [Indie Pop]
Young Gun Silver Fox - Stevie & Sly [Indie / Funk]
Boiler Room Band - Selfish [Local / Indie Rock]
Vampire Cowgirl - Irish Setter [Local / Post-Punk]
Quentyn - Carry It On [Electronic]
Hiromi ft. Sonicwonder - XYZ [Nu Jazz]
M2U - Blythe [Video Game Soundtrack]
