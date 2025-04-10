WHFR’s Physical Plant Overview

In 2018, Bob Burnham, WHFR’s Production Manager and Chief Engineer brought Radio Vault to WHFR. He also saw a lot of things behind the scenes that needed technical improvement. He began assisting Allen Mazurek, our former teacher and Technical Advisor at the time, before Bob officially became part of the management staff. Since that time, WHFR has made drastic improvements in all areas of our facility.

Those improvements include a new FM antenna, transmitter, audio processor and related equipment. A completely new rack was built for this equipment. This equipment added as much as 10 miles to our FM listening range in all directions and a sound that is comparable to and in some cases exceeds any Detroit area station. Those messages we send you now on your car radio are also but a tiny part of those renovations. We also upgraded our Streaming equipment and just about every piece of equipment the audio travels through from our studios to your ear. Major upgrades to studio computer equipment were also completed as well as new microphones, and studio re-wiring, all of which is on-going.

The costs to accomplish these things have been and continue to be enormous and we’re not done yet! These renovations so far would not have been possible at all without you, our Loyal Listener, and we thank you for your past support. There are, however, even more improvements on the horizon! Your support will help us to continue to grow, Making Even Bigger Waves while enhancing our programming and providing our DJs with the best tools to do so.

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

