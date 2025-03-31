This Just In: Episode 39

Episode 39 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs March 31st, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Rivers of Nihil - House of Light [Metal]
Tara Chugh - Rising [Indie Rock]
ODESZA - Elevator Down (ODESZA Severance Remix) [Chillwave / Soundtrack]
ODESZA - Entering Lumon (ODESZA Severance Remix) [Chillwave / Soundtrack]
Annmarie Jo - Excuse Me [Indie Pop / Local]
Brother Thunder ft. Madeline Magnon - I Ain't Running Away [Soul / R&B]
The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Las Olas [Soul / Afrobeat]
Adrian Quesada w/ Cuco - Ojos Secos [Latin Soul]
Midnight Generation - Energy [Dance / Funk]
Baths - Eden [Indie Pop]
ECHO BEACH Lifefidelity - Good Boy [World / Electronic]
Deep Sea Diver ft. Madison Cunningham - Let Me Go [Indie Rock]
Gigi Perez - Chemistry [Indie Rock / Pop]
Florence Sinclair - bandz [Alternative Hip Hop]
