This Just In: Episode 39

Episode 39 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs March 31st, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Rivers of Nihil - House of Light [Metal]

Tara Chugh - Rising [Indie Rock]

ODESZA - Elevator Down (ODESZA Severance Remix) [Chillwave / Soundtrack]

ODESZA - Entering Lumon (ODESZA Severance Remix) [Chillwave / Soundtrack]

Annmarie Jo - Excuse Me [Indie Pop / Local]

Brother Thunder ft. Madeline Magnon - I Ain't Running Away [Soul / R&B]

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Las Olas [Soul / Afrobeat]

Adrian Quesada w/ Cuco - Ojos Secos [Latin Soul]

Midnight Generation - Energy [Dance / Funk]

Baths - Eden [Indie Pop]

ECHO BEACH Lifefidelity - Good Boy [World / Electronic]

Deep Sea Diver ft. Madison Cunningham - Let Me Go [Indie Rock]

Gigi Perez - Chemistry [Indie Rock / Pop]

Florence Sinclair - bandz [Alternative Hip Hop]

