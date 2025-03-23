This Just In: Episode 38

Episode 38 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs March 24th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Monique Chao Jazz Orchestra - Hyperbolic Time Chamber [Jazz]

Keyon Harrold - Pictures (Instrumental) [Jazz]

Grey DeLisle - Didn't We Try [Folk]

Cliff Hillis - Let's Get In Some Trouble [Power Pop]

Chris Berardo & The DesBerardos - Underachiever [Roots Rock]

Tomar and The FC's - Ain't Worth It [Funk / Soul]

Message To Bears - Half Light [Ambient / Chill]

more eaze & claire rousay - hopfields [Electro-Folk / Ambient]

Freak Slug - Liquorice [Indie Rock]

Bunnies - Homunculus [Art Rock]

Daisy the Great - Ballerina [Indie Rock / Pop]

Scheffler Electronics & Holger Abel - Arroz Zambito [Electronic]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.