This Just In: Episode 38

Episode 38 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs March 24th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Monique Chao Jazz Orchestra - Hyperbolic Time Chamber [Jazz]
Keyon Harrold - Pictures (Instrumental) [Jazz]
Grey DeLisle - Didn't We Try [Folk]
Cliff Hillis - Let's Get In Some Trouble [Power Pop]
Chris Berardo & The DesBerardos - Underachiever [Roots Rock]
Tomar and The FC's - Ain't Worth It [Funk / Soul]
Message To Bears - Half Light [Ambient / Chill]
more eaze & claire rousay - hopfields [Electro-Folk / Ambient]
Freak Slug - Liquorice [Indie Rock]
Bunnies - Homunculus [Art Rock]
Daisy the Great - Ballerina [Indie Rock / Pop]
Scheffler Electronics & Holger Abel - Arroz Zambito [Electronic]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.