This Just In: Episode 37

Episode 37 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs March 17th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Baths - Eden [Indie Pop]

ALBII - Hold On (Psycho) [Indie Pop]

Sam Fender - TV Dinner [Alternative / Pop]

Hachiku - What Rhymes With Serendipity? [Indie Pop]

Andy Fairweather Low - Bright Lights, Big City [Blues]

Sadie Sink & Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Feelin' Free [Soundtrack / Rock]

A.J. Croce - I Got A Feeling [Blues / Rock]

Joe Fiedler Trio 2.0 - Pittsburghermeister [Jazz]

Southern Avenue - Upside [Soul]

Afton Wolfe ft. Courtney Santana - Forgive Yourself [Blues / Americana]

HotWax - Strange To Be Here [Indie Rock]

Deep Sea Diver - Loose Change [Indie Rock]

Everything Is Recorded ft. Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble and Yazz Ahmed - Losing You [R&B]

