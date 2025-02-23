This Just In: Episode 35

Episode 35 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs February 24th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Zoe Mazah - Echo Of Life [Reggae / Acoustic]

Bohemian Rogue - Tide [Folk]

Shelley Minson - Riverbank Red [Country / Australian]

Wuji - Chasm [Alternative Rock]

Youth Lagoon - Speed Freak [Alt / Indie Rock]

JE The #1 Baller - Wave [R&B]

Christopher Damman Sextet - When I Was Young and My Heart Had Windows [Jazz]

Dennis Egberth - Bogey [Jazz]

Cookie the Herbalist & Boomrush Backup - The Rain: Remembering Rainford [Reggae / World]

Ora the Molecule - Intergalactic Dance [Electronic / Indie]

Feathership ft. Laurence-Anne - Tant étrange [World / Indie Pop]

Steve Erickson - Sing That Old Song [Americana / Folk]

SUSS - This Land is Your Land [Ambient / Americana]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.