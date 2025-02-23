This Just In: Episode 35

Episode 35 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs February 24th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Zoe Mazah - Echo Of Life [Reggae / Acoustic]
Bohemian Rogue - Tide [Folk]
Shelley Minson - Riverbank Red [Country / Australian]
Wuji - Chasm [Alternative Rock]
Youth Lagoon - Speed Freak [Alt / Indie Rock]
JE The #1 Baller - Wave [R&B]
Christopher Damman Sextet - When I Was Young and My Heart Had Windows [Jazz]
Dennis Egberth - Bogey [Jazz]
Cookie the Herbalist & Boomrush Backup - The Rain: Remembering Rainford [Reggae / World]
Ora the Molecule - Intergalactic Dance [Electronic / Indie]
Feathership ft. Laurence-Anne - Tant étrange [World / Indie Pop]
Steve Erickson - Sing That Old Song [Americana / Folk]
SUSS - This Land is Your Land [Ambient / Americana]
