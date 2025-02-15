Detroit, Get Ready! The Detroit Emeralds Are Coming!

The Rhythmic Ride (aka RNB Soul Groove Radio Show) is bringing you an afternoon of timeless R&B and soul this Sunday, February 16, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on WHFR 89.3 FM. Join Ms. Marjon as she takes you on a journey through the best of R&B, featuring an exclusive interview with The Legendary Detroit Emeralds at 3:00 PM.

About The Detroit Emeralds

The Detroit Emeralds are an American R&B/soul vocal group that rose to fame in the early 1970s. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, the group was formed by brothers Ivory, Abrim, Cleophus, and Raymond Tilmon. After Cleophus and Raymond departed, Ivory and Abrim continued with their childhood friend James Mitchell, and the trio relocated to Detroit, where they adopted the name The Detroit Emeralds. CONTINUED...

Their first success came in 1968 with the song "Show Time," followed by a deal with Westbound Records in 1970. Over the years, they delivered a string of R&B hits, including:

"Do Me Right"

"You Want It, You Got It"

"Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)" (peaked at #24 on the US Billboard Hot 100)

"Feel the Need in Me" (1972), which became their signature hit, reaching #4 on the UK Singles Chart and #22 on the US R&B chart.

The group underwent changes in the mid-1970s, and in 2019, James Mitchell Jr. revived The Detroit Emeralds with a new lineup, including Dewayne "Loc" Lomax, Alfonzo Livingston, and Orrick Ewing. Since then, they have released multiple singles, such as "Call Me, I'm Ready," "Victory," and their latest track, "There Is No Distance," which dropped on May 23, 2023.

The Detroit Emeralds are currently working on a new album featuring collaborations with legendary artists like The Floaters and are planning live performances across the United States, Canada, and possibly Europe.

