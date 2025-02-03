This Just In: Episode 34

Episode 34 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs February 3rd, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Alien Weaponry - Mau Moko [Metal]

Elas Minus - IDK [Electronic]

Circuit des Yeux - Megaloner [Alternative/Indie]

The Night Flight Orchestra- Give Us The Moon [Rock]

Moby feat. Miss Monique - Feeling So Real 2024 [Electronic]

SASAMI ft. Clairo - In Love With A Memory [Alternative/Indie]

Delivery - Like A Million Bucks [Alternative/Indie]

Hazzerd - Interdimension [Metal]

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek- Direne Direne [Anatolian folk/psychedelia]

DubMarta - Watch Me Grow [Dub/Soul]

Xelif & Boomrush Backup - Sounds of Fortune [Dub]

Mamalarky- Feels So Wrong [Alternative/Indie]

Ribbon Skirt - Wrong Planet [Post-Punk/Alt Rock]

THE PRO-TEENS- Sofa King [Alternative/Indie]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.