This Just In: Episode 34

Episode 34 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs February 3rd, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Alien Weaponry - Mau Moko [Metal]
Elas Minus - IDK [Electronic]
Circuit des Yeux - Megaloner [Alternative/Indie]
The Night Flight Orchestra- Give Us The Moon [Rock]
Moby feat. Miss Monique - Feeling So Real 2024 [Electronic]
SASAMI ft. Clairo - In Love With A Memory [Alternative/Indie]
Delivery - Like A Million Bucks [Alternative/Indie]
Hazzerd - Interdimension [Metal]
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek- Direne Direne [Anatolian folk/psychedelia]
DubMarta - Watch Me Grow [Dub/Soul]
Xelif & Boomrush Backup - Sounds of Fortune [Dub]
Mamalarky- Feels So Wrong [Alternative/Indie]
Ribbon Skirt - Wrong Planet [Post-Punk/Alt Rock]
THE PRO-TEENS- Sofa King [Alternative/Indie]
