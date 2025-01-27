This Just In: Episode 33

Episode 33 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 27th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Dustaphonics - ROCKIN’ BOOGALOO [Surf Rock]

Birdtalker - Dogs & Rocks [Indie Rock]

Wreckless Strangers - Never Give Up [Blues / Americana]

Daniel Carter and Ayumi Ishito - Rhymes Times [Avant Jazz]

Brian John McBrearty - Receiving [Jazz / Ambient]

Father John Misty - Being You [Indie Rock]

Pete Mancini - Spy Rock Road [Americana / Rock]

Chatham Rabbits - Gas Money [Americana]

Xelif & Boomrush Backup - Sounds of Fortune [World / Electronic]

clipping. - Change the Channel [Hip Hop / Electronic]

Freak Slug - Sexy Lemon [Indie Rock]

Art d'Ecco - True Believer [Indie Rock]

Dave Potter - Maniac [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

