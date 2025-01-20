This Just In: Episode 32

Episode 32 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 20th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Shores of Null - Destination Woe [Melodic Black / Doom Metal]
Pink Turns Blue - Stay For The Night [Goth Rock / Darkwave]
MacBook Orchestra - Books for Sale [Hip Hop]
Laibach - I Want To Know What Love Is (Distorted Love Mix) [Industrial / Darkwave]
ISHI - Castles [Electronic / Chill]
Ora the Molecule - Løveskatt [Art Pop / Italo-Disco]
Dukemestir - Pick a Song [Electro-Pop]
EVA - Phlegm [Nu-Metal]
Distant Relatives - Desert Rose [Post-Punk]
The Mourning - Chaos Machine [Prog Rock]
Brian Nasty - Anyday, After Wednesday [Hip Hop]
Jamaican Jazz Orchestra - Brain Freeze [Jazz / Reggae]
