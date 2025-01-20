This Just In: Episode 32

Episode 32 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 20th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Shores of Null - Destination Woe [Melodic Black / Doom Metal]

Pink Turns Blue - Stay For The Night [Goth Rock / Darkwave]

MacBook Orchestra - Books for Sale [Hip Hop]

Laibach - I Want To Know What Love Is (Distorted Love Mix) [Industrial / Darkwave]

ISHI - Castles [Electronic / Chill]

Ora the Molecule - Løveskatt [Art Pop / Italo-Disco]

Dukemestir - Pick a Song [Electro-Pop]

EVA - Phlegm [Nu-Metal]

Distant Relatives - Desert Rose [Post-Punk]

The Mourning - Chaos Machine [Prog Rock]

Brian Nasty - Anyday, After Wednesday [Hip Hop]

Jamaican Jazz Orchestra - Brain Freeze [Jazz / Reggae]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.