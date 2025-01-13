This Just In: Episode 31

Episode 31 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 13th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Shadow of the Talisman - What Is Real? [Local / Metal]

Glory's Gate - Pierced Through The Heart [Rock]

Olivia Wolf - Cosmic Appalachian Radio [Americana]

Brother Thunder - Work [Soul / R&B]

Jake Aaron - Give Me Your Horse [Americana / Jazz]

Frankie Sunswept ft. The Silver Moons - Tears Of A Crocodile [Indie Rock]

Schmoon - Not A Girl [Singer-Songwriter]

Graybill - Crush in the Breeze [Singer-Songwriter]

Robertito Hernández ft. Maximino Rivera - Mi Rumba Fina [World]

Screaming Sunset - Pieno Fiume [Indie Rock / World]

Super Monster Party - Another Castle [Metal]

Horatio - City Of Gods (Extended) [Electronic / House]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

