This Just In: Episode 30

Episode 30 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 6th, 2025.

This week's playlist:

Brunhilde - Souls Unchained [Metal]

Abaddon's End - Construct [Metal]

Luis Clemente - Balatro Main Theme [Video Game Soundtrack]

Lunar Noon - Forgettable Consequence [Indie Jazz]

Robbie Rivera - La Música [Dance / Electronic]

The Holophonics - Parking Garage Rally Circuit Main Theme [Video Game Soundtrack]

Mäsqueräde - Crawl Out [Metal]

Kelly Lee Owens - Higher [Dance / Electronic]

Duster - Space Trash [Space Rock]

CLUBZ - Palmeras [Alternative / Indie Rock]

Allegra Miles - Wonderland ᐸ3 [Alternative / Indie Rock]

Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza [Afrobeat / Celtic Fusion]

Sandveiss - Standing In The Fire [Rock]

