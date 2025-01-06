This Just In: Episode 30

Episode 30 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs January 6th, 2025.
This week's playlist:
Brunhilde - Souls Unchained [Metal]
Abaddon's End - Construct [Metal]
Luis Clemente - Balatro Main Theme [Video Game Soundtrack]
Lunar Noon - Forgettable Consequence [Indie Jazz]
Robbie Rivera - La Música [Dance / Electronic]
The Holophonics - Parking Garage Rally Circuit Main Theme [Video Game Soundtrack]
Mäsqueräde - Crawl Out [Metal]
Kelly Lee Owens - Higher [Dance / Electronic]
Duster - Space Trash [Space Rock]
CLUBZ - Palmeras [Alternative / Indie Rock]
Allegra Miles - Wonderland ᐸ3 [Alternative / Indie Rock]
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza [Afrobeat / Celtic Fusion]
Sandveiss - Standing In The Fire [Rock]
